Ex-MQM MNA Abidi opens new Pandora’s box on 2014 dharna

KARACHI: Former MQM MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi opened a new Pandora’s box regarding the 2014 sit-in staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in order to oust the PML-N from power over alleged election fraud.



“This conspiracy was obvious during the 2014 Dharna. Here democracy has two options: To file for a petition at the SC to inquire and investigate about it or form a truth and reconciliation commission of the democratic forces in order to bring an end to these practices for good,” Abidi said in a series of tweets.

The former MNA said that Dr Tahir ul Qadri had sought help of MQM’s London Secretariat to block Karachi.

“I remember Dr. TUQ calling London Secretariat of MQM asking for help with blocking Karachi. He assured that Sindh will be given to MQM to run as soon as the Govt. falls. Then SMQ called requesting support. But MQM chose to stand with democracy for which it was punished later on,” he tweeted.

He said that Dr Tahir ul Qadri also reached out to MQM when he was encircled in Lahore by police and other law enforcement agnecies.

“Frantic calls were made to London by Dr. TUQ when he was encircled and was held from travelling to Islamabad from his Lahore residence. MQM arranged with PMLN for allowing him to leave and we arranged to sent food, water for PAT for the trip. He kept insisting to join dharna..

He said that all the telephone calls between PTI, PAT and MQM were recorded.

“Few days later the audio conversation of Imran Khan and Dr. Arif Alvi was leaked. I was present in London secretariat when PTI, PAT used to call for joining the Dharna. All calls were recorded and should be available at the London Secretariat in case MQM wants to release it."

“Dr. TUQ called once from the bathroom (according to him) whispering, that some important people are sitting at his location and they’re confirming that MQM will be given the Government of Sindh after PMLN PPP Govt are removed. MQM told we will discuss. RC advised to AH to reject.”