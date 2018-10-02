Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Can the PTI bell the cat?

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Yemen exhibition highlights human cost of war

Photo: AFP

Images of an emaciated child crying and a boy hobbling on crutches are among more than 100 paintings on display in Yemen´s rebel-held capital aimed at highlighting the human suffering of war.

The week-long exhibition, inaugurated by rebel leaders, is being held at an ultramodern gallery that stands in sharp contrast to the rest of conflict-scarred Sanaa.

"It´s a message to all humanity," said Akram Yahya Baker, head of the People´s Development Foundation, considered close to the rebels.

Art enthusiast Fouad Naji sees in the exhibition a "sign of resistance despite the wounds and blockade".

The show, which opened on Saturday, is the result of a workshop launched in early 2018 that saw artists visit bomb sites in Sanaa for inspiration, according to organisers.

Photo: AFP

Yemen´s capital, controlled by the Iran-backed Huthi Shiite insurgents, is frequently bombed by the warplanes of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in 2015 on the side of the government.

The conflict has left around 10,000 people dead and more than 56,000 wounded since 2015, according to the World Health Organization, though aid workers believe the actual toll is much higher.

Photo: AFP

The war, coupled with an air and sea blockade, has ravaged the already weak economy and created what the UN has described as the world´s worst humanitarian crisis.

