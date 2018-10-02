Tue October 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

CINTAA acknowledges Tanushree Dutta's cry for help a decade later

In 2008, after allegedly getting harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of a film, Tanushree Dutta had turned towards the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) to report the incident.

However, the 34-year-old actor’s plea had gone disregarded by the association. A decade later, however, CINTAA has stepped forward finally acknowledging the case in a statement released that strongly condemns the occurrence.

“CINTAA strongly condemns any act that outrages the modesty of any individual and any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable to us. After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta’s complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA & IFTPC (then known as AMPTPP) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn’t even addressed.”

The statement had gone on to address that the negligence had occurred due to a different executive committee in charge at that time.

“Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice, hence we must resolve today to never allow such lapses to occur again. CINTAA stands strongly for the dignity and self-respect of its members.”

It went on to state: “Sexual harassment is a serious criminal offense, unfortunately, CINTAA’s Constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old. Hence we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Ms Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail. We also appeal to all our members to report any such incidents to us immediately. We are duty bound to give them our complete moral and legal support to ensure just and safe working conditions.”

