President Alvi lists down focus points for large-scale educational progress

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that universities have an important role in the Human Resource Development, which ultimately contributes to the economic progress of the country.

The President said this while during a briefing on the COMSATS University by Rector Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Tuesday. Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology Ms. Yasmin Masood and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The President emphasized that promotion of education is among the priority of the Government.

He underscored that focus should be laid down creating knowledge capital and technological know-how to enable Pakistan to join the ranks of advanced countries.

Moreover, he added that the culture of research and development should be promoted in the higher educational institution.

He also stressed the need for open source knowledge sharing so that developing countries could also timely benefit from the modern research.

The President proposed that new campuses of COMSATS should also be established in Sindh and Balochistan.

He directed the management of COMSATS to utilize data of BISP in awarding stipend to the deserving students.

He also congratulated the management of COMSATS for its up gradation from an institute to the university through an Act of the Parliament.

Earlier, Prof Dr. Raheel Qamar briefed the President about the activities and performance of the university.

