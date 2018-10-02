ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government allowed on Tuesday the export of 1 million metric tonnes of sugar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

The decision was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in view of significant surplus stocks. Finance Minister Asad Umar presided over the meeting.

The ECC has also accorded its approval to pay salary to employees of the Pakistan Steels Mill for the month of August.

The minister said that a special committee has been set up to look into affairs of K-Elecric. The committee will consist of officials of finance ministry, energy, petroleum division, AGPR and FBR.

To a question, Chaudhry said that there was no plan to increase electricity tariff.