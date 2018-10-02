Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Business

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government allowed on Tuesday the export of 1 million metric tonnes of sugar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

The decision was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in view of significant surplus stocks. Finance Minister Asad Umar presided over the meeting.

The ECC has also accorded its approval to pay salary to employees of the Pakistan Steels Mill for the month of August.

The minister said that a special committee has been set up to look into affairs of K-Elecric.  The committee will consist of officials of finance ministry, energy, petroleum division, AGPR and FBR.

To a question, Chaudhry said that there was no plan to increase electricity tariff. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

NAFTA Deal: How Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner helped a $1.2 trillion trade zone stay intact

NAFTA Deal: How Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner helped a $1.2 trillion trade zone stay intact
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head

Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head
Canada, US reach NAFTA deal: Canadian media

Canada, US reach NAFTA deal: Canadian media
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur