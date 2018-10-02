Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

World

REUTERS
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Putting on the dog - Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work

BANGKOK: Nimo bounds out of a car in a rush to get to work at a Bangkok advertising agency, but Nimo is no ordinary employee.

He’s a dog.

The brown-haired husky accompanies his owner, Thimpaporn Phopipat, to work every day at digital advertising agency YDM in the Thai capital.

“Since I already love dogs, it really made me want to work here,” said Thimaporn, 29, a digital public relations manager who also takes along her chihuahua, Muu Pan.

The bring-your-dog-to-work trend is gaining momentum in Thailand, particularly at companies like advertisement firms that are known to require irregular work hours.

The policy can help to alleviate stress, as well as attract, and retain, employees, say some.

Other advertisement agencies in the Thai capital have dog-friendly policies but YDM, with nearly 200 employees and 20 pet dogs, is by far the largest to adopt the scheme.

Several studies point to the benefits of dogs in the workplace, but a May 2017 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health warned against hazards such as allergies and animal-borne diseases.

The same report said pets could help to buffer stress at work, however.

Even those who don’t bring their pets to work say other people’s pets help colleagues to bond better.

“Sometimes things can get chaotic, but it’s a good kind of chaos, because it makes me happy and relaxed,” said Jitramas Watana-ug, 31, a YDM account manager.

Agency owner Anuckanard Kongpanichakul, 42, introduced the dog-friendly policy when she founded YDM eight years ago.

“For me it is very joyful, it feels like this is a home,” Anuckanard said.

This version of the story corrects the spelling of agency owner in paragraph 12.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief

Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers

The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers
At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally

At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur