Bilawal Bhutto dubs govt's reaction to opposition's concerns as 'childish'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that the government is reacting in a ‘childish’ way to the opposition’s concerns in the Parliament.

Addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, Bilawal stated the opposition’s apprehensions about the finance bill are being responded by the treasury benches in a ‘childish’ manner.

“If the government does not address our reservations, how will we support it?” he questioned.

The PPP leader also condemned the government's members, saying they are leveling allegations as if they are still in the opposition.

In reference to the verdict of the accountability court to auction former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets, he replied that he has yet to read the statement.