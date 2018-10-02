Pakistani forces effectively respond to cross border fire, 7 terrorists killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed and three injured after Pakistani security forces effectively responded to cross border fire in North Waziristan.
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists from across the border fire raided Pakistani border post in North Waziristan. The militants fire was effectively responded by Pakistani border post.
During exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed while three injured, the ISPR added.
