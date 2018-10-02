The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers

Jakarta -The Indonesian government and international relief agencies are still struggling to come to terms with the devastation wrought by the earthquake and tsunami, but here are the latest figures that hint at the scale of crisis:

- The dead, the wounded -

The true toll may never be known, but so far the Indonesian authorities have counted 1,234 dead from the double disaster. That toll is expected to rise as they reach outlying areas.

Among the survivors an estimated 61,867 have been displaced. Many have fled to one of the two dozen evacuation sites dotted around Palu and the region. The race is on to get them food and other essential supplies.

But the scale of the problem may be much bigger than that. The United Nations´ disaster relief agency estimates up to 191,000 people are in urgent need of assistance. More than 934 communities may be affected.

Beyond the immediate need, the road to recovery will be long. More than 600 schools and tens of thousands of homes will have to be patched up or rebuilt.

- Security forces -

Indonesia´s military has taken the lead in the recovery effort, flying in supplies and evacuating survivors on C130 Hercules transport planes. Among those evacuated are 122 foreigners, including 30 from Thailand and 20 from Germany.

In total the government has deployed 3,169 military personnel as well as 2,033 police officers.

Increasingly they are being called on to keep the peace, with looting leading to at least 45 arrests.

The military will now be assisted in the relief effort by international organisations and at least 26 countries who have offered everything from sarongs to geospatial mapping services.



According to the United Nations´ estimates responders will need to supply 571,000 litres of water a day -- or enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every four days -- and 659,000 square metres of shelter, around one and a half times the size of Beijing´s Tiananmen Square or seven times the size of Paris´ Place de la Concorde.

They will also have to provide the region with around 401 million calories a day, or the equivalent of around 1.8 million Big Macs.