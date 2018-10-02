Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers

Jakarta -The Indonesian government and international relief agencies are still struggling to come to terms with the devastation wrought by the earthquake and tsunami, but here are the latest figures that hint at the scale of crisis:

- The dead, the wounded -

The true toll may never be known, but so far the Indonesian authorities have counted 1,234 dead from the double disaster. That toll is expected to rise as they reach outlying areas.

Among the survivors an estimated 61,867 have been displaced. Many have fled to one of the two dozen evacuation sites dotted around Palu and the region. The race is on to get them food and other essential supplies.

But the scale of the problem may be much bigger than that. The United Nations´ disaster relief agency estimates up to 191,000 people are in urgent need of assistance. More than 934 communities may be affected.

Beyond the immediate need, the road to recovery will be long. More than 600 schools and tens of thousands of homes will have to be patched up or rebuilt.

- Security forces -

Indonesia´s military has taken the lead in the recovery effort, flying in supplies and evacuating survivors on C130 Hercules transport planes. Among those evacuated are 122 foreigners, including 30 from Thailand and 20 from Germany.

In total the government has deployed 3,169 military personnel as well as 2,033 police officers.

Increasingly they are being called on to keep the peace, with looting leading to at least 45 arrests.

The Indonesian government and international relief agencies are still struggling to come to terms with the devastation wrought by the earthquake and tsunami, but here are the latest figures that hint at the scale of crisis:The military will now be assisted in the relief effort by international organisations and at least 26 countries who have offered everything from sarongs to geospatial mapping services.

According to the United Nations´ estimates responders will need to supply 571,000 litres of water a day -- or enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every four days -- and 659,000 square metres of shelter, around one and a half times the size of Beijing´s Tiananmen Square or seven times the size of Paris´ Place de la Concorde.

They will also have to provide the region with around 401 million calories a day, or the equivalent of around 1.8 million Big Macs. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally

At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally
Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment over stripclub brawl

Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment over stripclub brawl
Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect

Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect
PM Imran Khan felicitates Chinese Premier on China’s national day

PM Imran Khan felicitates Chinese Premier on China’s national day
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur