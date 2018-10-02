Hyderabad suspect flees from police custody during traffic jam

HYDERABAD: A suspect under custody by the police fled amidst a traffic jam and street protest in Hyderabad on Monday.

The police revealed that the criminal identified as Javed Ilyas was under custody but absconded from the clutches after they got stuck in a traffic jam due to a street protest by residents in Hyderabad’s Naseem Nagar Chowk against power outages in the area.

The escape was made possible by the suspect taking advantage of the turmoil and traffic jam making it easy for him to flee from the police mobile.

“He was being taken to identify other suspects but managed to escape,” revealed police official.

Subsequent to the escape, the police launched a search operation in the area.

His escape as of now remains unattested by the Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Chandio.

Ilyas was taken into custody by the police for his involvement in 14 cases.