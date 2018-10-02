Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally

Suicide bomber strikes at election rally in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, AFGHANISTAN: At least 13 people were killed in a suicide attack on an Afghan election campaign rally on Tuesday, officials said, in the latest violence ahead of this month´s legislative vote.

The attack is the first suicide assault since campaigning officially kicked off last Friday for the parliamentary elections, preparations for which have already been marred by bloody violence.

More than 40 people were wounded when the militant blew himself up among supporters of candidate Abdul Nasir Mohmmand in the Kama district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

Mohmmand was alive, Khogyani confirmed, but he did not say if the candidate had been hurt in the blast.

Provincial health director Najibullah Kamawal put the death toll slightly higher at 14.

Some of the wounded were in a critical condition, he said.

An AFP reporter saw numerous ambulances delivering bodies and wounded people to a hospital in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Sayed Humayun, who had brought his injured cousin to the medical facility, said scores of people had been inside a hall listening to Mohmmand speak when the bomber struck.

"I heard a big explosion," Humayun told AFP.

"For a while I could not see, I thought I was blinded, but later I saw I was surrounded by bodies and people covered in blood."

The force of the blast caused the ceiling to collapse on top of the gathering.

"There are still people trapped under the rubble," Malik Zeerak, who was at the rally, told AFP.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but the Islamic State group has taken responsibility for most of the suicide bombings in recent months.

- Bloody preparations -

Violence has plagued the run-up to Afghanistan´s long-delayed parliamentary vote, which is scheduled for October 20.

Five candidates have been murdered in targeted killings, according to the Independent Election Commission, and there are fears violence will escalate.

There were also numerous attacks on voter registration centres, including a suicide blast at a centre in Kabul that killed dozens.

The latest attack comes amid predictions for Afghan battle deaths to top 20,000 this year -- including civilians and combatants.

That would be the highest number since the start of the conflict in 2001 and make Afghanistan deadlier than Syria.

More than 2,500 candidates will contest the vote, which is seen as a test run for next year´s presidential election.

But preparations have been in turmoil for months.

Bureaucratic inefficiency, allegations of industrial-scale fraud and an eleventh-hour pledge for biometric verification of voters threaten to derail the election and any hope of a credible result.

The international community is pushing hard for the vote to happen before November´s ministerial meeting in Geneva, which the United Nations says is a "crucial moment" for the Afghan government and its foreign partners to demonstrate progress.

Some 54,000 members of Afghanistan´s beleaguered security forces will be responsible for protecting more than 5,000 polling centres on election day.

More than 2,000 polling centres that were supposed to open will be closed for security reasons.

It is a daunting task as the Taliban and IS, which have vowed to disrupt the ballot, ramp up attacks across the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers

The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers
Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment over stripclub brawl

Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment over stripclub brawl
Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect

Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect
PM Imran Khan felicitates Chinese Premier on China’s national day

PM Imran Khan felicitates Chinese Premier on China’s national day
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur