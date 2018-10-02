Anupam Kher lauds Sonali Bendre’s unmatched courage of fighting cancer

NEW YORK: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, according to Indian media reports, often visits Sonali Bendre during his stay in New York as the actress undergoes treatment for metastatic cancer.



The 63 years' old actor meets Sonali often and tries to create a happy environment for her who he believes possesses unequalled strength for coping with cancer with such valour.

“Sonali is a courageous and brave person. By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable.

“I pray to God every morning to give Sonali immense strength. And I always try my best to meet her and be in touch with her because I know when somebody is not well, at that time person feels good to be surrounded with loved ones. So, I make sure I talk to her and create positive vibes around her always,” he revealed.

Anupam further added about his 'Keemat' co-star:

“I spoke to Sonali two days ago and she is getting her treatment done. As she knows that I am also in New York for four-five months, we both talk about who will be able to return back home first. I always tell her, ‘I don’t know about me, but I really want you to go back home’.”

The ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet has remained positive since she diagnosed with high-grade cancer in July.

Anupam is currently in New York for shooting his new film 'New Amsterdam'.