Tue October 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

MUMBAI: Rani Laxmibai biopic ‘Manikarnika’ unveiled  its teaser on Tuesday revealing a stunning Kangana Ranaut as the valiant Rani (Queen) of Jhansi who took on the British East India Company’s army in 1857’s War of Independence.

The teaser opens with a narrative by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan with Kangana in the limelight as a young girl who transforms into a queen and a fighter battling for freedom against the British Raj.

Also read:  He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

The two-minute trailer features numerous visuals that are not only gripping but immediately impactful and powerful.

Manikarnika, (that was what she named at the time of her birth), among other things, also looks at the making of Laxmi Bai from Manikarnika. The film remains one of the most ambitious projects in Kangana’s career to date.

The film is set to see the light of day on January 25, 2019. 



