Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel telephones PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: German Chancellor Angela Merkel telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to congratulate him on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Chancellor Merkel emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral relations, expressed desire to expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together on issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels.

PM Imran thanked the German Chancellor for her call. He expressed the desire for further enhancing bilateral relations with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership.

Khan added that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe and there is a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors, and investment in hydroelectric power generation.

The Prime Minister also briefed the German Chancellor on the regional situation, especially the importance of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and relations with India.

He underscored the need for resumption of comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues.

Chancellor Merkel invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Germany at his earliest convenience. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation.

