Murad decides to conduct scientific survey to assess poverty in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to conduct a scientific survey to assess and measure poverty ratio in the province so that it could be addressed accordingly.



He took this decision on Monday while presiding over a meeting on development programme here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Dr Noor Alam, Fatah Tunio of P&D, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat Fayaz Jatoi and others.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government was working on poverty reduction by launching different projects and schemes but even then there should be a scientific method to measure the poverty ratio and level in the province.

The chief minister directed Chairman P&D to work out a detailed chart or yardstick to measure poverty in the province. Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem said that the Bureau of Statistics was competent enough to conduct the survey.

He said that he would work out a chart and get it approved by the chief minister to start the survey allover Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah also said that he has a plan to beautify each and every district and taluka headquarters in the first phase and villages in the second phase.