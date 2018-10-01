Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murad decides to conduct scientific survey to assess poverty in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to conduct a scientific survey to assess and measure poverty ratio in the province so that it could be addressed accordingly.

He took this decision on Monday while presiding over a meeting on development programme here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Dr Noor Alam, Fatah Tunio of P&D, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat Fayaz Jatoi and others.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government was working on poverty reduction by launching different projects and schemes but even then there should be a scientific method to measure the poverty ratio and level in the province.

The chief minister directed Chairman P&D to work out a detailed chart or yardstick to measure poverty in the province. Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem said that the Bureau of Statistics was competent enough to conduct the survey.

He said that he would work out a chart and get it approved by the chief minister to start the survey allover Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah also said that he has a plan to beautify each and every district and taluka headquarters in the first phase and villages in the second phase. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Dogs inside new Islamabad Airport lounge lead to manager's suspension

Dogs inside new Islamabad Airport lounge lead to manager's suspension
Where is Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan?

Where is Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan?
SIUT to open more centres across Pakistan: Dr Adeeb Rizvi

SIUT to open more centres across Pakistan: Dr Adeeb Rizvi

Army top brass reviews geo-strategic environment, security situation

Army top brass reviews geo-strategic environment, security situation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’