Tanushree Dutta steps away to 'regain strength'

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has decided to step back for a while to ‘regain strength’ from the upheaval caused in the industry after she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her.

In her latest statement, the 34-year-old actor publicized her decision to step away from the limelight for some period to regain her strength and explain how the frenzy had caused a drastic effect on her.

“My throat is swollen, voice down and I’m unwell because of the exhaustion of the last few days,” she stated.

The Dhol starlet had gone on to say: “For the last 8 years that I’ve been on the spiritual path regardless of which part of the world I am, I mostly prefer to live in solitude, silence, prayer and meditation and have gotten used to that peaceful lifestyle. I only come out and interact socially and even speak only when need be for work or other social commitments.”

Furthermore she revealed how subsequent to the allegations she placed, her health has come at stake: “But last few days I’ve had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day for the sake of this movement and it has drained me out a bit. I’m resting to regain some strength while some other developments take place in the background. I will be back in a few days and join the fight again. This is not just a news story anymore my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions… It is my dharma; my duty as a human being.”