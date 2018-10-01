Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tanushree Dutta steps away to 'regain strength'

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has decided to step back for a while to ‘regain strength’ from the upheaval caused in the industry after she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her.

In her latest statement, the 34-year-old actor publicized her decision to step away from the limelight for some period to regain her strength and explain how the frenzy had caused a drastic effect on her.

“My throat is swollen, voice down and I’m unwell because of the exhaustion of the last few days,” she stated.

The Dhol starlet had gone on to say: “For the last 8 years that I’ve been on the spiritual path regardless of which part of the world I am, I mostly prefer to live in solitude, silence, prayer and meditation and have gotten used to that peaceful lifestyle. I only come out and interact socially and even speak only when need be for work or other social commitments.”

Furthermore she revealed how subsequent to the allegations she placed, her health has come at stake: “But last few days I’ve had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day for the sake of this movement and it has drained me out a bit. I’m resting to regain some strength while some other developments take place in the background. I will be back in a few days and join the fight again. This is not just a news story anymore my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions… It is my dharma; my duty as a human being.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Emma Watson pens emotional letter to woman who was denied an abortion

Emma Watson pens emotional letter to woman who was denied an abortion

Ayushmann Khurrana on wife's cancer diagnosis: 'dealing with it positively'

Ayushmann Khurrana on wife's cancer diagnosis: 'dealing with it positively'
Nana Patekar issues legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar issues legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Load More load more

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’