Ayushmann Khurrana on wife's cancer diagnosis: 'dealing with it positively'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been fighting with cancer courageously with her partner by her side who says they have been dealing with this crucial time positively.

Speaking to Mid Day Ayushmann said, "She was diagnosed on my birthday [September 14]. We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, 'Okay, we've been diagnosed. We can't go home and cry about it. It's better to go for a film.' So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation."

Furthermore, Ayushmann opened up about how he had stayed awake all week while in the hospital as Tahira underwent surgery.

He also added that they were lucky doctors detected the cancer early.