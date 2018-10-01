Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI replaces Jahangir Tareen with Arshad Daad as secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)  appointed Arshad Daad as its general secretary on Monday,  a notification issued by the party confirmed. 

Daad, an engineer by profession, belongs to Gujarat and is one of the founding members of PTI. Moreover, he had also shouldered responsibility as the party’s additional secretary general in the past.

Daad’s appointment came after former secretary general Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification was upheld by the Supreme Court, barring him from holding public office.

The apex court had disqualified Jahangir on December 15 last year, under Article 62(1)(f) because of his misstatement regarding ownership of the Hyde House property and failure to declare it in his nomination papers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
ECP orders reelection in PP-127 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-127 Multan
Lahore-Faisalabad non stop train inaugurated

Lahore-Faisalabad non stop train inaugurated
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Load More load more

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’