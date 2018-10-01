PTI replaces Jahangir Tareen with Arshad Daad as secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appointed Arshad Daad as its general secretary on Monday, a notification issued by the party confirmed.

Daad, an engineer by profession, belongs to Gujarat and is one of the founding members of PTI. Moreover, he had also shouldered responsibility as the party’s additional secretary general in the past.

Daad’s appointment came after former secretary general Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification was upheld by the Supreme Court, barring him from holding public office.

The apex court had disqualified Jahangir on December 15 last year, under Article 62(1)(f) because of his misstatement regarding ownership of the Hyde House property and failure to declare it in his nomination papers.