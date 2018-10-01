Missing child Iman Ali recovered from North Karachi

KARACHI: A seven-year-old boy, who had gone missing two days ago, was found on Sunday night from Noth Karachi.

Iman Ali, the resident of Qasba Colony, was recovered from Power House Roundabout, where according to him, he was left by the kidnappers two days after he had gone missing while on way home from a Madrassah.

Speaking to Geo News, the boy said that he was kept in a room by the kidnapper, where he was given food and a 'syrup'. He was later left stranded near Power House Roundabout.

Ali said he was kidnapped by a man named Fareed.

In this regard, the boy's father claimed that Fareed Baig, alleged kidnapper, had to return Rs4 million to him, which is why, in order to get rid of the loan, Baig kidnapped his son.

Earlier, Ali's parents, alongside neighbours and other residents of the area, had staged a protest at Five Star Chowrangi after he was reportedly abducted.