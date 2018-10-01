Shahid Afridi gets NOC to play UAE T20x

LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play UAE T20x. The league seems to go ‘boom boom’ with the announcement of the cricket legend to become latest Icon Player to join the event.

As per details, Shahid Afridi, after receiving a NOC from PCB, on Sunday confirmed his involvement in the UAE’s first homegrown international T20 league – which will be played from December 19 to January 11.

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper has become the fourth Player Icon to add his name to the UAE T20x roster, following the announcements of Eoin Morgan (England), David Miller (South Africa) and Andre Russell (West Indies). Each of the cricketing superstars will now represent one of the five franchise teams set to take part in the league.

Afridi, on signing the league, said: "T20 is a format that I've always loved, and that I hope to continue playing. I have come across many T20 leagues in my career, and I can really say that UAE T20x brings something new and refreshing to the table," adding that it's going to be very exciting for the fans.

Speaking to media on Afridi’s involvement, CEO of UAE T20x, Salman Sarwar Butt said; "Shahid is a stellar addition to our ever-growing roster of players, which will become the most internationally representative of any franchise league in the market."