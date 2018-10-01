Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Sports

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahid Afridi gets NOC to play UAE T20x

LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play UAE T20x. The league seems to go ‘boom boom’ with  the announcement of the cricket legend to become latest Icon Player to join the event.

As per details, Shahid Afridi, after receiving a NOC from PCB, on Sunday confirmed his involvement in the UAE’s first homegrown international T20 league – which will be  played from December 19 to January 11.

Former Pakistan cricket team  skipper   has  become the fourth Player Icon to add his name to the UAE T20x roster, following the announcements of Eoin Morgan (England), David Miller (South Africa) and Andre Russell (West Indies). Each of the cricketing superstars will now represent one of the five franchise teams set to take part in the league.

Afridi, on signing the league,  said: "T20 is a format that I've always loved, and that I hope to continue playing. I have come across many T20 leagues in my career, and I can really say that UAE T20x brings something new and refreshing to the table," adding that it's going to be very exciting for the fans.

Speaking to media on Afridi’s involvement, CEO of UAE T20x,  Salman Sarwar Butt said;  "Shahid is a stellar addition to our ever-growing roster of players, which will become the most internationally representative of any franchise league in the market."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe
Nishioka claims maiden ATP singles title

Nishioka claims maiden ATP singles title
Zimbabwe crumble against South African bowlers

Zimbabwe crumble against South African bowlers
Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings

Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings
Load More load more

Spotlight

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
Pakistan Festival in Paris raises funds for dams construction

Pakistan Festival in Paris raises funds for dams construction

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’