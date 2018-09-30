Pakistan Festival in Paris raises funds for dams construction

PARIS: The second edition of grand Pakistan Festival France concluded here Sunday with a launch of fund raising campaign for the dams fund and a splendid display of Pakistan’s culture, handicrafts and cuisine.

People from various walks of life, including local French officials, diplomats, members of civil society, media and expatriate Pakistanis attended the festival.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, member of French Parliament Francois Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles town Ms Annie Péronnet were the guests of honour.

The ambassador congratulated the festival management for bringing the community on a single platform to celebrate and introduce Pakistani cultural diversity and folk heritage to the French.

He also thanked the Pakistani community for generously donating in the Prime Minister/Chief Justice Fund set up to raise funds for construction of the dams to mitigate shortage of water due to climate change.

He specifically thanked Abrar ul Haq, the renowned Pakistani singer who specially flew in from Pakistan to entertain the audience with his heartwarming songs, and sufi music.

He appreciated him for his motivation to the expatriate Pakistanis to generously contribute in the dams fund.

Senator Faisal Javed, the convener of Pakistan-France Friendship Group in the Senate of Pakistan, who was also present in the festival, urged the community to participate in the national cause.

Member of French Parliament, Francois Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles town Ms.

Annie Péronnet praised the Pakistan community as hardworking, peaceful and friendly.

They said the festival had not only provided the French public a rare chance to experience a mini Pakistan in France but also helped in improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

The festival programme included performances by young boys and girls, tableaus, speeches to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and leaders of the independence movement.

More than 100 stalls offering Pakistani products, handicrafts and authentic food were also set up.