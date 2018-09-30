Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

WASHINGTON: Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and one of the most public faces of his administration, revealed on Sunday that she has been a victim of sexual assault.

Conway made the disclosure to CNN´s Jake Tapper on his State of the Union news show, while defending Trump´s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"I feel very empathetic, frankly, towards victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape," she said, before pausing to clear her throat.

"I´m a victim of sexual assault. I don´t expect Judge Kavanaugh, or Jake Tapper, or Jeff Flake, or anybody, to be held responsible for that. You have to be responsible for your own conduct," she added, visibly emotional.

Tapper, who appeared to have been caught off-guard, offered his sympathies.

"This is the first time I´ve ever heard you talk about something personal like that, and I´m sorry," he said.

"I´ve just had it," she replied.

Tapper then noted that Conway continues to work for President Trump, though numerous sexual misconduct allegations have been lodged against him.

But Conway, who had earlier in the interview argued that sexual assault was being used as a pretext to pursue political agendas, returned to the same theme.

"Don´t conflate that with this, and certainly don´t conflate it with what happened to me," she hit back.

"Don´t always bring Trump into everything that happens in this universe. That´s mistake number one."

Trump on Friday ordered a new FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court pick, as the Senate delayed a vote on Brett Kavanaugh´s nomination to make way for the probe.

The decision came a day after a dramatic hearing watched by more than 20 million people at which university professor Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of pinning her down and assaulting her in the 1980s.

At least three women have now accused the 53-year-old conservative judge of sexual misconduct while drunk, both as a high school student and later at Yale University.

Republicans see Kavanaugh as pivotal to their gaining control of the nine-member Supreme Court bench.

Trump nominated him to replace Anthony Kennedy, who for years was a swing vote between four conservative and four liberal justices.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pakistan courageously highlighted Kashmir dispute at UNGA: Gilani

Pakistan courageously highlighted Kashmir dispute at UNGA: Gilani
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: 'I´m a victim of sexual assault'

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: 'I´m a victim of sexual assault'
Merkel warns Trump against 'destroying' UN

Merkel warns Trump against 'destroying' UN
Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800

Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800
Load More load more

Spotlight

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings

Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’