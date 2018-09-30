Sun September 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 30, 2018

Zimbabwe crumble against South African bowlers

KIMBERLEY, South Africa: Zimbabwe crashed to 117 all out after being sent in to bat in the first one-day international against South Africa at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Sunday.

Opening bowler Lungi Ngidi took three for 19 to lead a potent South African bowling performance. It was Zimbabwe´s lowest total in 39 one-day internationals between the two countries.

Stand-in South African captain JP Duminy´s decision to bowl paid off almost immediately when Solomon Mire was caught at second slip off Ngidi without scoring.

Although captain Hamilton Masakadza made 25 and Elton Chigumbura hit 27, Zimbabwe were unable to put together any substantial partnerships as the South African bowlers exploited a pitch of variable and occasionally steep bounce.

Zimbabwe may have been unfortunate when Craig Ervine was the second batsman out, given out caught behind off Wiaan Mulder for seven. Replays suggested the ball may have missed his bat.

No decision review system is in place in this low-profile series.

