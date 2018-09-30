Rohit Sharma gains two spots in one-day rankings after Asia Cup triumph

Rohit Sharma, who led India to their seventh Asia Cup triumph last week, has gained two spots in the rankings for one-day international batsmen.



The Indian opener is now at No.2 on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen, only behind his captain Virat Kohli on the list. The right-hander scored 317 runs in five innings in the competition, scoring one century and two half-centuries for a batting average of 105.66.

With consistent performances in the Asia Cup, Sharma and Dhawan have joined Kohli in the top five rankings for ODI batsmen

His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, also took giant strides on the list, climbing four spots to sit at No.5. The left-hander was the leading scorer in the tournament, accumulating 342 runs in five innings with two centuries to his name.

Elsewhere, Jasprit Bumrah retained his spot at the summit of rankings for bowlers. The pacer was in brilliant form throughout the Asia Cup, especially in the death overs, where he did not concede a single boundary in more than nine overs.

With eight wickets in four games, he was the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Rashid Khan, who picked up the most wickets in the competition, moved up to No.1 in the all-rounders' list and held on to his spot behind Bumrah among the bowlers.

With 10 wickets in six games, Kuldeep Yadav climbed three spots to sit at No.3 on the list, his best-ever rank with his career-best points – 700.

The other Indian to make massive gains after the triumphant campaign in Dubai and Abu Dhabi was Ravindra Jadeja, who marked his comeback to the ODI team with seven wickets for not too many in four outings. He moved up 14 places to No.39.