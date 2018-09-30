Kajol wonders why Ajay Devgan still hasn't watched ‘Dil Walay Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

MUMBAI: As Kajol’s classic ‘Dil Walay Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ crosses two decades and three years, the veteran actress wonders why her husband Ajay Devgan hasn’t watched it yet.

While pondering over one of her reel romances, the actress expressed her sentimental attachment towards DDLJ, “I remember after watching ‘DDLJ’, many couples had decided to get married in the same style. Furthermore, those in a relationship were so touched by this romantic tale that they decided to get married as well.”

“Yes! This is one film of mine which Ajay has not seen till date. I have asked Ajay the same question many a times, but he has not given me a satisfactory answer.”

She added, “He told me, ‘There is one reason but I shall not reveal it to you’. Why don't you guys put him in the spot during your next interaction with him and let me know the reason for him not watching DDLJ till date?”

From Shahrukh Khan’s outstretched arms pose to Kajol reciprocating to SRK as he sings to her, Dilwale (2015) then came as a tribute to the twenty decade popular on-screen pair.