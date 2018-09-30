Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kajol wonders why Ajay Devgan still hasn't watched ‘Dil Walay Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

MUMBAI: As Kajol’s classic ‘Dil Walay Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ crosses two decades and three years, the veteran actress wonders why her husband Ajay Devgan hasn’t watched it yet.

While pondering over one of her reel romances, the actress expressed her sentimental attachment towards DDLJ, “I remember after watching ‘DDLJ’, many couples had decided to get married in the same style. Furthermore, those in a relationship were so touched by this romantic tale that they decided to get married as well.”

“Yes! This is one film of mine which Ajay has not seen till date. I have asked Ajay the same question many a times, but he has not given me a satisfactory answer.”

She added, “He told me, ‘There is one reason but I shall not reveal it to you’. Why don't you guys put him in the spot during your next interaction with him and let me know the reason for him not watching DDLJ till date?”

From Shahrukh Khan’s outstretched arms pose to Kajol reciprocating to SRK as he sings to her, Dilwale (2015) then came as a tribute to the twenty decade popular on-screen pair.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault
Tanushree Dutta denies receiving notice from Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta denies receiving notice from Nana Patekar
Nick Jonas back in B-Town

Nick Jonas back in B-Town
Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!