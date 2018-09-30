Sun September 30, 2018
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault

Photo: AFP

A masseur in California filed suit on Friday against Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey, the latest in a series of sex allegations faced by the actor.

The complainant, identified only as John Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court file, alleges that Spacey groped him during a massage session in Malibu, California, two years ago.

A representative of Spacey allegedly contacted the plaintiff requesting a massage for the actor at a private home.

The complainant said that after he went to the home and began performing a massage on Spacey the actor pulled his hand into the actor's genital area.

A startled Doe was eventually able to get away with his massage table but, in his rush to depart, left sheets and oil behind, the suit says.

Spacey was considered one of the finest actors of his generation. His career has nosedived following allegations by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

He has not been charged but remains under investigation in both countries.

The first public report of alleged abuse by him came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey sexually abused him when Rapp was 14, in 1986.

Spacey apologized to Rapp, claiming not to remember the incident, but remained silent as accusations against him mushroomed.

As a result, Netflix dropped Spacey from its political thriller series House of Cards, and he was dumped from his scenes in Ridley Scott's film All the Money in the World.

Spacey is one of the most high-profile scalps in the torrent of allegations that have brought down male power players from the worlds of politics, finance, entertainment and journalism, in the wake of accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein a year ago.

Latest News

More From World

South African lion cubs conceived artificially in world first

South African lion cubs conceived artificially in world first
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Brazilian women rally in force against presidential front-runner Bolsonaro

Brazilian women rally in force against presidential front-runner Bolsonaro
Photos & Videos

