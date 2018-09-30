Tanushree Dutta denies receiving notice from Nana Patekar

Responding to Nana Patekar’s claim of sending Tanushree Dutta a legal notice over her harassment allegations, the actress on Saturday stated she hasn’t received any legal notice from the latter.

"Given the recent developments, I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to claims made by Nana Patekar's lawyer, I have not received any legal notice. So bluffmaster Gogo needs to step up his game a bit here,"

Throwing weight on the sensitivity behind sexual harassment, the 35-year-old pledged the court to condemn such instances by calling out the predators as they continue to abuse their power over their victims and witnesses.

"The lawyer along with his client should be questioned and taken to task. I've a humble request to bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law,"

Nana Patekar said he is currently busy shooting a movie in Jaisalmer, however, announced on Saturday that he would soon respond to all questions in a presser in Mumbai.

In the meantime, Patekar’s counsel on Saturday had said that a legal notice will be sent to Dutta over false claims stating that Nana Patekar had behaved inappropriately with her in 2008 on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ while shooting for a song.

“We are in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements,” said Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar.