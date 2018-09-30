Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tanushree Dutta denies receiving notice from Nana Patekar

Responding to Nana Patekar’s claim  of sending Tanushree Dutta a legal notice over her harassment allegations, the actress on Saturday stated she hasn’t received any legal notice from the latter.

"Given the recent developments, I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to claims made by Nana Patekar's lawyer, I have not received any legal notice. So bluffmaster Gogo needs to step up his game a bit here,"

Throwing weight on the sensitivity behind sexual harassment, the 35-year-old pledged the court to condemn such instances by calling out the predators as they continue to abuse their power over their victims and witnesses.

"The lawyer along with his client should be questioned and taken to task. I've a humble request to bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law,"

Nana Patekar said he is currently busy shooting a movie in Jaisalmer, however, announced on Saturday that he would soon respond to all questions in a presser in Mumbai.

In the meantime, Patekar’s counsel on Saturday had said that a legal notice will be sent to Dutta over false claims stating that Nana Patekar had behaved inappropriately with her in 2008 on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ while shooting for a song.

“We are in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements,” said Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault
Nick Jonas back in B-Town

Nick Jonas back in B-Town
Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Jodis Kriti, Roshmi Banik get evicted from Big Boss 12

Jodis Kriti, Roshmi Banik get evicted from Big Boss 12
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!