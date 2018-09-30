Nick Jonas back in B-Town

Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas have incessantly been under the public eye and now it appears the two cannot remain apart for long.



The 25-year-old Disney star was spotted at Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai where his lady love is presently staying for the shoot of her film 'The Sky Is Pink'.

The Jonas brother was looking dapper in his black and white pants-shirt and jacket ensemble with a black cap but what fans were left pondering upon was why his significant other was absent in the frame.

On the other hand, the bathing beauty’s upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' also starring Farhan Akhtar has gone on floors. The movie is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhry who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.