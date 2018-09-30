Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mother found guilty behind murder of minor girl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Mother of seven-year-old minor killed earlier this week was found guilty behind the murder on Saturday.

Seven-year-old Armish’s dead body was recovered from a plastic bag in Hyderabad’s Latifabad No. 10 area with CCTV footage showing a veiled individual dumping the body on Thursday night.

The girl’s father had reported to the law enforcement authorities of her going missing while playing outside on the street.

Through the help of a second CCTV footage, the authorities were able to identify a woman walking near the body as a probable suspect, revealed SSP Adeel Chandio.

After showing the suspicious female in the footage, the minor’s father was able to recognize her as his wife, Shagufta.

Furthermore it was revealed that Shagufta had confessed to killing her daughter by suffocating her to death after giving her sleeping pills.

The suspect is believed by the police to be suffering from psychological problems.

"The suspect threw minor's body after killing her. She has been taken into custody,” SSP Chandio revealed.

In her statement, the suspect revealed that her unemployed husband had been inflicting violence upon her.

"He took Rs0.6 million from my mother for business. There were daily spats between us," she revealed adding that she was going to commit suicide after killing her daughter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
India called off dialogue on flimsy grounds, preferred politics over peace: FM Qureshi

India called off dialogue on flimsy grounds, preferred politics over peace: FM Qureshi

Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!