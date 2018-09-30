Mother found guilty behind murder of minor girl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Mother of seven-year-old minor killed earlier this week was found guilty behind the murder on Saturday.

Seven-year-old Armish’s dead body was recovered from a plastic bag in Hyderabad’s Latifabad No. 10 area with CCTV footage showing a veiled individual dumping the body on Thursday night.

The girl’s father had reported to the law enforcement authorities of her going missing while playing outside on the street.

Through the help of a second CCTV footage, the authorities were able to identify a woman walking near the body as a probable suspect, revealed SSP Adeel Chandio.

After showing the suspicious female in the footage, the minor’s father was able to recognize her as his wife, Shagufta.

Furthermore it was revealed that Shagufta had confessed to killing her daughter by suffocating her to death after giving her sleeping pills.

The suspect is believed by the police to be suffering from psychological problems.

"The suspect threw minor's body after killing her. She has been taken into custody,” SSP Chandio revealed.

In her statement, the suspect revealed that her unemployed husband had been inflicting violence upon her.

"He took Rs0.6 million from my mother for business. There were daily spats between us," she revealed adding that she was going to commit suicide after killing her daughter.