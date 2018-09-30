Sat September 29, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Kashmiris protest outside UN headquarters against Indian atrocities in IoK

NEW YORK: Hundreds of Kashmiris staged protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir outside United Nations headquarters at a time when Sushma Swaraj was addressing the UN General Assembly session here.

The protesting Kashmiris urged the world community to take notice of Indian oppression in the occupied valley.

They also raised slogans against Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India in plain sight of the international community perpetrates state sponsored terrorism in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly's annual Session in Urdu language, Foreign Minister Qureshi said there can be no lasting peace in South Asia without a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute based on the UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

