Frans Francken the Younger painting sold for 1.5 mn euros

Lille, France: A painting by Flemish painter Frans Francken the Younger (1581-1642) went under the hammer on Saturday for nearly 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), over ten times the expected sale price, the auctioneers said.
The large panel painting The Crossing of the Red Sea was acquired by a "great European collector", the Boisseau-Pomez auction house said without giving the buyer´s nationality.
"We had the attention of buyers all over the world," auctioneer Thierry Pomez said in a statement, adding that the work had been kept in one family for many years.
Frans Francken II, who came from a family of illustrious painters from Antwerp, specialised in works with historical, mythological or allegorical themes.
