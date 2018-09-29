Fawad condoles death of senior journalist Jawwad Nazir

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed his grief over the demise of senior journalist Jawwad Nazir.

In a message of condolence here on Saturday, he said Jawwad Nazir was a writer of highest

standard and he proved his mettle in the world of journalism with his unique and magnificent style of writing.

He said his departure would create a vacuum in the journalistic world which could not be filled for a long time to come.

The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.