Fawad condoles death of senior journalist Jawwad Nazir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed his grief over the demise of senior journalist Jawwad Nazir.
In a message of condolence here on Saturday, he said Jawwad Nazir was a writer of highest
standard and he proved his mettle in the world of journalism with his unique and magnificent style of writing.
He said his departure would create a vacuum in the journalistic world which could not be filled for a long time to come.
The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed his grief over the demise of senior journalist Jawwad Nazir.
In a message of condolence here on Saturday, he said Jawwad Nazir was a writer of highest
standard and he proved his mettle in the world of journalism with his unique and magnificent style of writing.
He said his departure would create a vacuum in the journalistic world which could not be filled for a long time to come.
The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Comments