Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Dubai -Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon got ready for a spin battle against Pakistan with a five-wicket haul on the opening day of warm-up match in Dubai on Saturday.

The 30-year-old proved he can lead a SPIN counter-attack in next month´s two-match Test series as he took 5-87 against Pakistan ´A´ in the four-day practice game.

The first Test is in Dubai from October 7 and the second in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Once the new-ball pair of Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser went wicket-less with Pakistan ´A´ 24-0, Lyon came into his own to remove Test hopefuls Shan Masood (14) and Sami Aslam (51) to put brakes on the batting.

Fellow left-arm spinner Jon Holland removed Pakistan ´A´ skipper and Test regular Asad Shafiq for 14, but opener Abid Ali stood firm and at close was 83 not out.

The burly 30-year-old hit only four boundaries in his 254-ball stay as he pushed to build on consistent performances for Lahore and gain a Test place.

Lyon, who has 306 wickets in 78 Tests, then removed Test players Iftikhar Ahmed (four) and Usman Salahuddin (one) and future prospect Saad Ali for 36 in a marathon 36-over spell in the oppressive 40 degree heat.

Starc, who will be leading the pace attack in the absence of injured Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, had a good workout of 17 wicket-less overs to prove he has recovered from a stress fracture suffered on the tour to South Africa earlier this year.