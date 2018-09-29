Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Sports

AFP
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Dubai -Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon got ready for a spin battle against Pakistan with a five-wicket haul on the opening day of warm-up match in Dubai on Saturday.

The 30-year-old proved he can lead a SPIN counter-attack in next month´s two-match Test series as he took 5-87 against Pakistan ´A´ in the four-day practice game.

The first Test is in Dubai from October 7 and the second in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Once the new-ball pair of Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser went wicket-less with Pakistan ´A´ 24-0, Lyon came into his own to remove Test hopefuls Shan Masood (14) and Sami Aslam (51) to put brakes on the batting.

Fellow left-arm spinner Jon Holland removed Pakistan ´A´ skipper and Test regular Asad Shafiq for 14, but opener Abid Ali stood firm and at close was 83 not out.

The burly 30-year-old hit only four boundaries in his 254-ball stay as he pushed to build on consistent performances for Lahore and gain a Test place.

Lyon, who has 306 wickets in 78 Tests, then removed Test players Iftikhar Ahmed (four) and Usman Salahuddin (one) and future prospect Saad Ali for 36 in a marathon 36-over spell in the oppressive 40 degree heat.

Starc, who will be leading the pace attack in the absence of injured Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, had a good workout of 17 wicket-less overs to prove he has recovered from a stress fracture suffered on the tour to South Africa earlier this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

WADA ready to intervene over India cricket doping row

WADA ready to intervene over India cricket doping row
ICC increases penalty for ball tampering under new Code of Conduct

ICC increases penalty for ball tampering under new Code of Conduct
PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Inzamam ul Haq clears the air on Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy

Inzamam ul Haq clears the air on Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!