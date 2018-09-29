PM chairs tourism task force

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting of tourism task force to explore the massive potential in tourism industry.
The task force has been tasked with exploring and working on bringing improvement in tourism.
It will help build a positive image of Pakistan and generate revenues for the country.
