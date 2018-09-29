Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in October

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has announced that there will be change in prices of petroleum products in October.

The minister made the announcement during an informal chat with journalists at Bani Gala, the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday.

“The current prices of petroleum products will remain in effect for the month of October,” Umar said.

It is reminded here that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had earlier recommended Rs4 per litre hike in prices of petrol and high speed diesel.

But the federal government has rejected the OGRA's summary and decided to keep the prices unchanged.