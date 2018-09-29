Woman sent on judicial remand for faking child abduction

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Saturday sent a woman on a judicial remand over faking the abduction of her eight-month-old daughter, Geo reported.

Reports addressing kidnapping of an eight–month-old Fiza from Karachi’s Napier Road came September 12.

Reports had earlier stated that a burqa-clad woman had snatched Fiza, while police quoted Fiza’s mother that djjins had abducted her daughter and will return her.

However, the mother had denied recording such a statement.

While addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho speculated that the mother willingly handed over her baby, adding that the team has tracked the suspect identified as Imran.

He added that the mother did not inform her family members about the issue.

The case was taken up today by a judicial magistrate, which summoned the woman and the suspect before the court where the police sought their remand.

The court sent the woman and her accomplice to jail on a judicial remand till October 3.

The court ruled that the infant will stay with her mother in jail and ordered that they e provided all necessities.

The magistrate also ordered that DNA tests be conducted of the child and her parents.