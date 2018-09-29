Let´s not lie, my goal was better than Salah´s, says Ronaldo

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo believes the overhead bicycle kick he scored for Real Madrid against his current club Juventus last season was better than Mohamed Salah´s which won the FIFA goal of the year award.

"Salah deserved to win the Puskas award, it was a good goal. But let´s be honest, let´s not lie to ourselves, my goal was the best," Ronaldo told his 142 million Instagram followers.

The 33-year-old Portuguese star lost out to former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric for the FIFA best player award and to Liverpool´s Salah for the Puskas Award for the best goal.

Salah won the award for his curling strike against Everton in the Premier League in December.

"I´m not disappointed, life is like that, sometimes you win and others lose, what interests me is that in 15 years of career I managed to maintain the same levels of performance," Ronaldo said.

"Awards are awards... I already have a lot. I play to win and not to win awards."

Five days after the awards ceremony in London -- which he did not attend -- five-time Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo hailed his former Real teammate, saying: "Congratulations to everyone, to Modric, best player of the year according to FIFA."

Ronaldo scored his acrobatic goal in the Champions League quarter-finals against Juventus before joining the Serie A giants just months later.

The reigning seven-time Italian champions take on Napoli in a top-of-the-table clash Saturday. Juventus lead Napoli by three points after six games.

"It will be a good game, we want to win against a great team, it´s an important day," added Ronaldo.