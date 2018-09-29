Sat September 29, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Inzamam ul Haq clears the air on Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy

DUBAI: Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has cleared the air regarding calls for removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as team’s captain.

The 31-year-old captain is under fire in the wake of Asia Cup debacle.

Not only Pakistan lost to India twice in the tournament, Sarfraz’s men also failed to qualify for the final over defeat to Bangladesh.

“Sarfraz’s removal from captaincy is out of question”, he said. “Yes, Sarfraz and the entire team did not play up to our expectations,” Inzamam told Geo News.

While stating the team’s performance in Asia Cup as an “eye-opener” for the selection committee, the chief selector said, “I hope the team puts a better display of their skills in the upcoming series.”

Pakistan next faces Australia in a two-match Test series, with the first Test being played on October 7 and the second on October 16. The Tests will be followed by a three-match T20 series with matches on October 24, 26 and 28.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in a three-match T20 series on October 31, November 2 and 4.

The T20 series will be followed by a three-match one-day international (ODI) series with matches on November 7, 9 and 11.

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin from November 16.

The second Test will be played on November 24 and the third and final Test on December 3.   

