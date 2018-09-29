Senior journalist Jawwad Nazeer passes away

LAHORE: Senior Pakistani journalist Jawwad Nazeer passed away in Lahore on Saturday, Geo reported.



The deceased had been associated with Daily Jang for 30 years and Geo News for 12 years.

Jawwad Nazeer used to write his weekly column titled “Panchwan Darvesh” in Daily Jang.

He had been serving as Executive Director News and Current Affairs, Geo TV.