Sat September 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Senior journalist Jawwad Nazeer passes away

LAHORE: Senior Pakistani journalist Jawwad Nazeer passed away in Lahore  on Saturday, Geo reported.

The deceased had been associated with Daily Jang for 30 years and Geo News for 12 years. 

Jawwad Nazeer used to write his weekly column titled “Panchwan Darvesh” in Daily Jang.

He had been serving as Executive Director News and Current Affairs, Geo TV. 

