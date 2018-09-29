Babar Awan seeks documents from Shahbaz Sharif in civil suit

ISLAMABAD: Dr Babar Awan, the lawyer of Chairman Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, has sought documents from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a civil suit, filed by him (Shehbaz) against Imran Khan in the court of Additional and District Judge, Lahore.

According to Central Media Department of PTI, in the application filed by M/s Babar Awan in the court, it is stated that the title suit is pending adjudication before the court and the next date of hearing is September 29.

Dr Babar Awan in the application stated that the plaintiff Shehbaz Sharif said that he was highly respectable individual who allegedly enjoys an excellent reputation in both national and international circles having a long and illustrious career in politics and public service to his credit.

The plaintiff further alleged in the same paragraph that he is widely known and respected for his credibility, hard work, integrity and competence.

Shehbaz Sharif is asked to produce documents which negate the said stance of the plaintiff and are in his possession.

Dr Babar Awan asked for copies of notices under section 19 of NAB Ordinance 1999 in all pending inquiries and investigation in the National Accountability Bureau pending against the plaintiff.

Record of all inquiries and investigation pending against the plaintiff in Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Corruption Department and any other agency.

Record of all criminal cases registered against the Plaintiff, record of Model Town case where number of innocent persons were killed, record pertaining to laptop scheme scam under inquiry before NAB including notices issued by NAB to the plaintiff, record pertaining to Sasti Roti scheme scam under inquiry before NAB including notices issued by NAB to plaintiff, record pertaining to Sasti Roti scheme scam under inquiry before NAB including notices issued by NAB to plaintiff, record pertaining to establishment of 56 companies scam under investigation before NAB including notices issued by NAB to the plaintiff, record pertaining to Ashiyana Housing scheme scam under investigation before NAB including notices issued by NAB to the plaintiff, original agreement of Orange Train Lahore and copy of notices issued by NAB to the plaintiff, original agreement of Metro Multan and copy of notices issued by NAB to the plaintiff and record of number of CM Houses in last 10 years in Punjab.

He also sought record of expenses made by Model Town House and Jati Umra estate during the last ten years through supplementary grants, or other modes of provincial exchequer.

The plaintiff is also asked to produce record of expenses occurred on Jati Umra Road and copies of notices/correspondence issued by NAB to the plaintiff and record of expenses from government exchequer on the construction wall around Jati Umra and law under which such an expense is allowed and permitted.

Dr Babar Awan, the lawyer of the defendant sought the record under rule 16 of Civil Procedure Code.