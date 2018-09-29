Sat September 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Former sessions’ judge Sikandar Lashari handed death sentence

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced former sessions judge Sikandar Lashari to death.

Lashari, seated at Mithi, was indicted for killing the 19-year-old son of Jacobabad district and sessions judge named Aqib Shahani in February 2014.

He was serving jail sentence in Hyderabad and was presented before the court today that sentenced him to death.

The second convicted in the case, Irfan Bengali, was also awarded death sentence.

Aqib Shahani was gunned down in Hyderabad on 19th February, 2014.

