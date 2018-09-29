Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Will address all allegations in presser soon: Nana Patekar

Following the allegations of sexual misconduct placed on him by Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar laughed it off at the start but has now responded saying he will address all the questions regarding the matter in a presser.

As per a report by Times of India, the actor has claimed that he will answer all the questions regarding the sexual harassment claims in a press conference soon.

“I am shooting in Jaisalmer and as soon as I am back in Mumbai on the 7th or 8th of October, I will hold a press in Mumbai, where you can ask me anything you want," he said. "I want to look into the camera and answer every question. You can ask me whatever you want to know about this. I have no reason to hide," he stated.

He had gone on to comment: "It's all about what do you want to believe. Do you really think ke me itka ghanerda manoos aahe? (Do you think I am so disgusting?) Do people not know me at all? I don't need others to validate my good conduct. I can barely dance and it's not even something I like doing. Why would I ask someone to introduce some lewd step? There are 500 people on set!"

Furthermore the veteran actor hoped for people to not hastily start making assumptions, saying: "These are some serious allegations. In a situation like this, I can either deny them and say that's it a lie or take her to court for maligning me. What else can I do? But I will speak in detail once I am back and I hope people don't jump to conclusions before that. That is not right."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London

Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London
Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sarfraz should make bold decisions to retain captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Sarfraz should make bold decisions to retain captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Will address all allegations in presser soon: Nana Patekar

Will address all allegations in presser soon: Nana Patekar

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!