Will address all allegations in presser soon: Nana Patekar

Following the allegations of sexual misconduct placed on him by Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar laughed it off at the start but has now responded saying he will address all the questions regarding the matter in a presser.

As per a report by Times of India, the actor has claimed that he will answer all the questions regarding the sexual harassment claims in a press conference soon.

“I am shooting in Jaisalmer and as soon as I am back in Mumbai on the 7th or 8th of October, I will hold a press in Mumbai, where you can ask me anything you want," he said. "I want to look into the camera and answer every question. You can ask me whatever you want to know about this. I have no reason to hide," he stated.

He had gone on to comment: "It's all about what do you want to believe. Do you really think ke me itka ghanerda manoos aahe? (Do you think I am so disgusting?) Do people not know me at all? I don't need others to validate my good conduct. I can barely dance and it's not even something I like doing. Why would I ask someone to introduce some lewd step? There are 500 people on set!"

Furthermore the veteran actor hoped for people to not hastily start making assumptions, saying: "These are some serious allegations. In a situation like this, I can either deny them and say that's it a lie or take her to court for maligning me. What else can I do? But I will speak in detail once I am back and I hope people don't jump to conclusions before that. That is not right."