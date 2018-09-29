Sat September 29, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

South Korean embassy official receives jail term for issuing fake visas to Pakistanis

Photo: Korean Herald 

SEOUL: A South Korean Embassy official in Malaysia was awarded jail term after he issued fraudulent visas to Pakistani nationals.

The official was given 18 month's worth of jail term by the Seoul Central District Court under a breach of immigration law after he issued false visas to Pakistanis for an approximate period of three years, reported Korean Herald.

The issue had arisen after Pakistanis who had been issued visas by him were not in possession of the necessary documents on, at most, 20 different instances starting from April of 2016 to January 2018.

Pakistani citizens while visiting the Korean peninsula encounter firmer visa requirements due to many of them staying there under unlawful terms.

The detained embassy officer was found guilty of exploitation of the intranet ID and password of the consul in charge of visas upon the appeal of a Pakistani acquaintance.

Judge Lee Sang-joo in his ruling declared that the official had be disloyal and had wrongfully executed his public duties for which he must pay a hefty price.

Furthermore the judge went on to add that the fact has been taken into contemplation that the official admitted to his unlawful activity and expressed repentance over it while not having gained any personal benefits.

Two Pakistani nationals have been handed 10-month jail term, one of whom had been the official's acquaintance who had requested for the fraudulent visa. 

