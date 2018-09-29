20-year-old Pakistani one of 22 students attending Nobel Peace Prize Forum

MINNEAPOLIS: As the Nobel Peace Prize Forum commenced on Thursday, among the 22 students attending the event, one was Pakistan's Anila Bano.

The esteemed event commenced this year at Ausburg College in Minneapolis this year with the theme 'The Paradox of Peace' that will operate to lay out peaceful grounds in areas of conflict to elude violent out-pours in the future.

Moreover it was revealed that the session was led by Nobel Peace Prize winner President Juan Manuel Santos from Columbia along with Beatrice Fihn, winner of Nobel Peace Prize for The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Twenty-year-old Bano from Pakistan had attended the session and interacted to Fihn about the prospects of nuclear weapons in Pakistan.

While talking to the media after the event, Bano had termed Fihn as the highlight of the conference, adding that: "I liked that she focused on a humanistic approach, while taking into consideration the environmental aspects of nuclear weapons. [Fihn] thinks Pakistan’s case is complicated; she cannot say [Pakistan] should give up [nuclear weapons] because of security reasons with the conflict between Pakistan and India.”

Fihn has managed to get 60 countries in the world to sign a treaty to purge their nuclear weapon arsenal whereas 14 have endorsed the accord.