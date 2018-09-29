Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed
Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

World

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

20-year-old Pakistani one of 22 students attending Nobel Peace Prize Forum

MINNEAPOLIS: As the Nobel Peace Prize Forum commenced on Thursday, among the 22 students attending the event, one was Pakistan's Anila Bano.

The esteemed event commenced this year at Ausburg College in Minneapolis this year with the theme 'The Paradox of Peace' that will operate to lay out peaceful grounds in areas of conflict to elude violent out-pours in the future.

Moreover it was revealed that the session was led by Nobel Peace Prize winner President Juan Manuel Santos from Columbia along with Beatrice Fihn, winner of Nobel Peace Prize for The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Twenty-year-old Bano from Pakistan had attended the session and interacted to Fihn about the prospects of nuclear weapons in Pakistan.

While talking to the media after the event, Bano had termed Fihn as the highlight of the conference, adding that: "I liked that she focused on a humanistic approach, while taking into consideration the environmental aspects of nuclear weapons. [Fihn] thinks Pakistan’s case is complicated; she cannot say [Pakistan] should give up [nuclear weapons] because of security reasons with the conflict between Pakistan and India.”

Fihn has managed to get 60 countries in the world to sign a treaty to purge their nuclear weapon arsenal whereas 14 have endorsed the accord. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Indians largest groups of illegal aliens apprehended in US

Indians largest groups of illegal aliens apprehended in US
Amal Clooney appeals to Suu Kyi for Reuters reporters´ release

Amal Clooney appeals to Suu Kyi for Reuters reporters´ release
FM Qureshi stresses UN chief for a peaceful resolution on Kashmir issue

FM Qureshi stresses UN chief for a peaceful resolution on Kashmir issue
US desires ‘positive, constructive’ relations with Pakistan: Alice Wells

US desires ‘positive, constructive’ relations with Pakistan: Alice Wells
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!