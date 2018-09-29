Sat September 29, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in the early days of October. The Pakistani all-rounder has arrived in India to spend time with his wife.

According to reports, the child is expected to be born in Sania’s hometown Hyderabad in India, whereas an official confirmation from the couple is yet to come in this regard.

Reports reveal that Shoaib had already sought permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fly to Hyderabad from Dubai.

“I have taken permission from the team management to remain with my wife at the time of birth,” he said.

Shoaib at present is currently planning to spend time with Sania for a few days ahead of the birth of their child.


The 36-year-old cricketer also requested his fans to pray that everything runs smoothly.

