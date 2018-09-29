Sat September 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

With the chaotic turn that Bollywood has taken after Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations on Nana Patekar, several Bollywood stars have stepped forward in support of Dutta, including famed Indian actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

However, according to Zoom TV, the 34-year-old model and actor may not completely deem all the support she is receiving as authentic.

Also read:  India's #MeToo moment: Tanushree Dutta alleges Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

In response to Khanna, wife of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Dutta stressed that it's not words of support that would make a difference but the course of action that is to be implemented following that.

"Thank you, ma'am, for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?" Dutta stated in an interview.

Earlier Khanna had lauded Dutta for her courage in speaking about her abuse. “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”, she had tweeted.

