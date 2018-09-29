FM Qureshi stresses UN chief for a peaceful resolution on Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his meeting on Friday with United Nations Security General stressed on the need for a peaceful resolution on the Kashmir issue.

Amidst the meeting with UN security General Antonio Guterres, the two went into discourse about the human rights being breached in the occupied region and how a peaceful resolution must be drawn that complies to not just the wishes of the natives but also the rulings of the United Nations.

He also urged Guterres to call out India for the hostile and jingoistic schemes in Kashmir, adding that he should step forward to play a chief role in coming up with a ruling on the long withstanding issue.

Terming Pakistan a “privileged partner of the UN” , Qureshi also emphasized on Islamabad's willingness to connect with New Delhi to maintain peaceful and long-term relations.

Moreover, the two had also conversed about the first-ever report on Kashmir by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that had stressed on the need for an investigation on an international scale into the multiple human rights violations that have taken place in the region.

Apart from that, the two had also talked about the Afghan issue with Qureshi informing the UN chief about Pakistan's peaceful narrative in regards to it.