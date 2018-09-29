US desires ‘positive, constructive’ relations with Pakistan: Alice Wells

NEW YORK: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Thursday said that the US wants “positive and constructive” relations with Pakistan.

Talking to media, She said Pakistan is an important country in South Asia and can play a great role in the region.

To a question, Wells said that the US has the same expectations from Pakistan as it has from other countries in South Asia.

“We comply with South Asia’s policy of eradicating ‘non-state actors’ and want to eliminate terrorism and terroist proxies in the region,” the American diplomat added.

During her talks with media, She also shared the positive aspects of Prime Minister Imran Khan and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s meeting, saying that the two officials “discussed positive and constructive relations between the two countries”.

“We have told Pakistan before that terrorists’ groups are still active in the country and they need to be eliminated,” Wells added.

She further said that The US welcomes PM Khan's statements about peace with neighbours, adding that the steps are taken by the government in this regard are commendable.



Underlining the importance of Pak-Afghan economic relations, Wells said that Pakistan needs to support economic stability in Afghanistan for peace and stability in the region.

She said that border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan is important, adding ; “US is not in favour of any cross-border terrorism.

In a separate talks with Geo news, Alice said that President Trump had directed to work with Pakistan and wanted the government to play its role to convince Afghan Taliban for the negotiated settlement of the conflict.

She further said that focus of the meeting between US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and FM Qureshi would be on basic agenda to strengthen the partnership.

Separately, Alice Wells held a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, saying that the US looks forward to working with the new government and Pakistan’s support is critical for peace in Afghanistan.

Both dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan and Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).