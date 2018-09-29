Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed
Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
PM Imran Khan to launch five million housing project next month, army offers help

PM Imran Khan to launch five million housing project next month, army offers help

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FM Qureshi calls on his Russian, Egyptian counterparts

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday called on his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed broader areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, including trade and investment, peace and security.

Qureshi  stressed the need for translating the gradually increasing multi-dimensional partnership between Pakistan and Russia.

The Foreign Minister commended cooperation with Russia in the field of energy and termed it as a "strong pillar" of partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed the on-going efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meeting with Egypt FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also held meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and efforts for strengthening meaningful cooperation in a number of fields using the already existing mechanisms. The two sides agreed to early convening of the Joint Ministerial Commission in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Private banks refuse to give more loans to PTI government

Private banks refuse to give more loans to PTI government
Islamabad police granted permission to arrest Faisal Raza Abidi in Karachi

Islamabad police granted permission to arrest Faisal Raza Abidi in Karachi
Load More load more

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans

Photos & Videos

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!