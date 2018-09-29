FM Qureshi calls on his Russian, Egyptian counterparts

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday called on his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed broader areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, including trade and investment, peace and security.

Qureshi stressed the need for translating the gradually increasing multi-dimensional partnership between Pakistan and Russia.

The Foreign Minister commended cooperation with Russia in the field of energy and termed it as a "strong pillar" of partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed the on-going efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meeting with Egypt FM



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also held meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and efforts for strengthening meaningful cooperation in a number of fields using the already existing mechanisms. The two sides agreed to early convening of the Joint Ministerial Commission in this regard.