Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto pays glowing tributes to MRD martyrs

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes the 16 martyrs of the MRD movement from village Punhal Chandio in Shaheed Benazirabad division on their 35th martyrdom anniversary being observed on Saturday.

In his message on the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that MRD’s was very tough and nerve-wracking political struggle by the people after the independence movement where in the masses participated from Karachi to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and from Gwadar to Khunjerab Pass and made a history fighting for democracy and basic human rights under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal said that Pakistani nation was indebted to the 16 martyrs of village Punhal Chandio who sacrificed their lives for the People’s right to rule themselves and against the dictatorship of Gen Zia.

He saluted to all the martyrs and those PPP leaders and workers who suffered torture and imprisonments during their struggle with steadfastness, commitment and loyalty and pledged that their mission would be carried on for the accomplishment of peace, progress and prosperity in the country as the it would be the people of Pakistan who will be the ultimate victors.

It may be recalled that sixteen PPP workers were martyred during MRD movement on September 29, 1983 at village Punhal Khan Chandio Taluka Sakrand in Shaheed Benazirabad division. The martyrs were: Tharoo Khan Chandio, Rajab Ali Chandio, Ali Sher Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Peer Bux Chandio, Uris Chandio, Siddique Chandio, Gulab Chandio, Hashim Khaskheli, Janab Khaskheli, Meero Khaskheli, Ali Gul Khaskheli, Mohammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Mehboob Ali Solangi, Allah Rakhio Solangi and Hussain Bux Manganhar.

